Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

