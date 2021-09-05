Royal Bank of Canada Sells 35,270 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000.

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $29.05 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

