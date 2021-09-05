Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,585 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verastem were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.92. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. Analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

