Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,725 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 1,442.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,725 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,630,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.

Shares of BNTX opened at $334.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

