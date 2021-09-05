Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

