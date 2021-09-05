Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

