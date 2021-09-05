Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.