Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 416,401 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,101.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.