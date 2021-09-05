RxSight Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXST) Quiet Period To End on September 8th

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of RXST opened at $16.03 on Friday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

