Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

