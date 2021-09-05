salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $186,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

