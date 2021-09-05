salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $350.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

