salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $310.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.
NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
