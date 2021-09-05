salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $310.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

