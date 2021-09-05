Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

