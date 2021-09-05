Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $65.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.