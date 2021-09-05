Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.44 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

