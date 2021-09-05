Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.00 ($116.47).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €87.85 ($103.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.35. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

