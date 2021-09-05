Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,438. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.