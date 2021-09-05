Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,939. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

