Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

