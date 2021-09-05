SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. 168,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,097. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

