SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. 168,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.