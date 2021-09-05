Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 69.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

