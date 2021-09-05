Sei Investments Co. Has $18.30 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 380,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,135,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,442,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.01. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

