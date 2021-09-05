Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,820 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $502.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $504.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

