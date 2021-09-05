Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,524 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

