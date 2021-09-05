Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 2,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,364,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $515.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

