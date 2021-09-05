SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 207,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,029,483 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

