Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 14,310 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

