Shard Market Capitalization Tops $3.35 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.