ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $227.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $7,237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

