Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $15.87. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 69,946 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

