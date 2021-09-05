SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

