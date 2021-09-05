Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 345,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,147,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. 528,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,198. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.