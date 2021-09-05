Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,386.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

