Signet Financial Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 815,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

