Signet Financial Management LLC Has $871,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

