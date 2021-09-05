Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Signify in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

