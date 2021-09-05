Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,060 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

