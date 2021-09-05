Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 12,293,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,012,535. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.