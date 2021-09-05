SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

