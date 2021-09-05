SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $490.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.35 million and the highest is $662.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $281.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,853. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 840.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 576,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

