Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 244,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,755,043 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

