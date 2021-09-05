Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $461,632.50 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $461,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

