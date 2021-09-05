SparkPoint Fuel Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $10,214.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00162634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00206940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.95 or 0.07823597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,321.75 or 0.99924305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.24 or 0.00808658 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

