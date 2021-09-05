SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $145,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,759,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.