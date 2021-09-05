SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

