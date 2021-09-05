SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.