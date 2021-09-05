SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $503.50. The company had a trading volume of 629,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

