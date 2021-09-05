Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.